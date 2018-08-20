Raiders coach Jon Gruden said he doesn't need to see Lynch play a lot in Friday's preseason game against Green Bay, Vic Tafur of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Gruden said the same of Doug Martin, hinting that the coach wants to use Friday's contest to sort out the battle between Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington and Chris Warren for what likely will be one or two roster spot. Lynch had his only carry in the first week of the preseason -- a 60-yard touchdown -- wiped out by a holding penalty, and he didn't play at all in Saturday's loss to the Rams. The aforementioned long run suggests he's already geared up for Week 1.