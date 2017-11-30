Raiders' Marshawn Lynch: Not spotted at start of Thursday's practice

Lynch (undisclosed) wasn't spotted at the start of Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Added clarity on what, if anything, is ailing Lynch, should arrive upon the release of Thursday's official practice report. With a short-handed wideout corps likely in play this weekend, the Raiders could well go run-heavy against the Giants on Sunday. So far, there's nothing to suggest that Lynch's Week 13 status is in any peril, but we'll let you know if that changes.