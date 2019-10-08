With Arden Key (knee) expected to miss a few weeks, Crosby is in line for an increased role on the Raiders' defense, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick played 57 of 58 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Chicago, and he made his first career sack. The Raiders have a bye week next but will face the Packers in Week 7, and Crosby figures to be the team's starting defensive end opposite Clelin Ferrell (concussion).