Moehrig (thumb) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday.
Moehrig injured his thumb during Sunday's season-opening win against Denver, and his availability is now in question for Week 2. If he ends up being sidelined against Buffalo on Sunday, Roderic Teamer -- who stepped in after Moehrig departed in Week 1 -- could slide into a starting role.
