Moehrig recorded three tackles (all solo), one pass deflection and one interception in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots.

Moehrig snagged his second interception of the year at his own 12-yard line, as he stopped a 43-yard drive by the Patriots and helped Las Vegas secure a field goal going into halftime. The third-year safety out of TCU is having the best season of his young career, already setting a career high in interceptions and placing fourth on the Raiders' defense with 29 total tackles. Expect Moehrig to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the year goes on.