Moehrig recorded three tackles (all solo), one pass deflection and one interception in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Patriots.
Moehrig snagged his second interception of the year at his own 12-yard line, as he stopped a 43-yard drive by the Patriots and helped Las Vegas secure a field goal going into halftime. The third-year safety out of TCU is having the best season of his young career, already setting a career high in interceptions and placing fourth on the Raiders' defense with 29 total tackles. Expect Moehrig to continue causing problems for opposing quarterbacks as the year goes on.
More News
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Logs first pick of the year•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Misses first practice of week•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Questionable to return•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Sets career high Saturday•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Good to go for Week 4•