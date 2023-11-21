Moehrig tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Raiders' 20-13 loss to Miami on Sunday.
Moehrig finished second on the team in tackles and also racked up double-digit tackles for just the second time this season. The 2021 second-round pick will now look to build off this productive performance for Las Vegas' upcoming matchup with the Chiefs.
