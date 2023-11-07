Moehrig recorded five total tackles (all solo), including one tackle for loss and one sack in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.

The third-year safety out of TCU finished fifth on the Raiders in total tackles this past Sunday, and he was one of seven players to log at least half a sack. Moehrig is having the best season of his young career, already setting career highs in both interceptions (two) and sacks (two) through nine games. Expect Moehrig to continue wreaking havoc for Las Vegas' defense as the year goes on.