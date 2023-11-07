Moehrig recorded five total tackles (all solo), including one tackle for loss and one sack in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Giants.
The third-year safety out of TCU finished fifth on the Raiders in total tackles this past Sunday, and he was one of seven players to log at least half a sack. Moehrig is having the best season of his young career, already setting career highs in both interceptions (two) and sacks (two) through nine games. Expect Moehrig to continue wreaking havoc for Las Vegas' defense as the year goes on.
More News
-
Raiders' Tre'von Moehrig: Sets career high in tackles Monday•
-
Raiders' Tre'von Moehrig: Nabs another pick in win•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Logs first pick of the year•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Misses first practice of week•
-
Raiders' Trevon Moehrig: Questionable to return•