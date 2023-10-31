Moehrig had 10 tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

His 10 tackles Monday night was a career-high for Moehrig, who led all defenders in the game in that category. The third-year free safety is up to 46 tackles on the season and is well on his way to eclipsing the 55 tackles he had last year. He played all 81 defensive snaps Monday night and has played 100 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps in all but two games this season.