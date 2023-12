The Raiders are signing Gentry off Cincinnati's practice squad Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Gentry will join Vegas' active roster and will provide depth in a tight end room that's dealing with injuries to Michael Mayer (toe) and Jesper Horsted (hamstring). Both Mayer and Horsted missed Monday's win over the Chiefs, and if they remain out Sunday against the Colts, only Austin Hooper would slot in ahead of Gentry on the depth chart.