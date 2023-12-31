With Josh Jacobs (quad) inactive, White is in line to continue to lead the Raiders' backfield Sunday against the Colts, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

White has started the team's last two games in the absence of Jacobs, and that context will continue versus Indianapolis on Sunday. Over his last two outings while filling in as the Raiders' top back, White has combined for 39 carries for 214 yards and a TD to go along with three catches for 16 yards in that span. With a path to rushing volume once again available for the 2022 fourth-rounder, White profiles as a solid fantasy lineup option in Week 17.