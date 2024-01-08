White rushed 25 times for 112 yards and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Broncos.

White started with Josh Jacobs (quadricep) sidelined again and turned in another strong performance. In fact, with an expanded role over Las Vegas' last four games, White averaged nearly 115 scrimmage yards. That production inflated his final numbers to 104 rushes for 451 yards and a touchdown to go with 15 grabs on 19 targets for 98 yards in 17 games. With Jacobs set to become an unrestricted free agent, it remains to be seen whether White will approach the 2024 campaign with a larger role for the Raiders.