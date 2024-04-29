Following the 2024 NFL Draft, White continues to profile as the Raiders' top backfield option, Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed of The Athletic report.

Since the end of last season, the Raiders notably bid adieu to Josh Jacobs, who had served as the team's top RB since 2019. Following free agency and the draft, White remains projected to pace the team's rushing corps in 2024, with newcomer Alexander Mattison on hand to work in a complementary role, while Ameer Abdullah and rookie sixth-rounder Dylan Laube profile as change-of-pace options. Though it remains to be seen how much volume White yields to his teammates, the 2022 fourth-rounder nonetheless appears poised to see a significant enough uptick in touches (after recording 104 carries and 15 catches in 17 regular-season games in 2023) to maintain weekly fantasy utility this coming season.