White carried the ball 20 times for 71 yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Making his third straight start in place of Josh Jacobs (quadriceps), White topped 100 scrimmage yards for the second straight game while also having the most productive performance of his career as a receiver. The second-year back has amassed 336 combined yards and a rushing TD on 67 touches while in an elevated role, and given that the Raiders have now been eliminated from the playoffs and Jacobs is a free agent in the offseason, White could make one more start regardless of the senior RB's health in Week 18 against the Broncos.