White is situated as Las Vegas' top running back entering the new league year with Josh Jacobs slated to ink a four-year, $48 million contract with the Packers, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

White is facing real opportunity atop the Raiders' depth chart after an impressive end to the 2023 campaign, in which he averaged 114.3 yards from scrimmage across the team's last four games with Jacobs sidelined. While Las Vegas could still add significant backfield competition via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft, White currently has few established names behind him aside from special-teams ace Ameer Abdullah, whom the Raiders opted to re-sign. White's final numbers across 17 regular-season appearances in 2023 came to just 104 rushes for 451 yards and one touchdown, plus catches for 98 yards on 19 targets, but the 2022 fourth-round pick has a clear path to a significantly increased workload looking ahead to the 2024 campaign.