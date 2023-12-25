White churned out 145 yards on 22 carries but didn't haul in his only target during Monday's 20-14 win at Kansas City.

White earned a second start in a row for the absent Josh Jacobs (quadriceps/illness), one-upping his performance (20 touches for 85 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD) from a Week 15 demolition of the Chargers. With a lacking passing game that produced just 48 net yards in Week 16, White in essence was the Raiders offense, while fellow running back Ameer Abdullah mustered 12 total yards on three touches. Jacobs made some progress in his recovery by logging a limited practice last Friday, so his activity level will be watched as week goes on to see if he has a chance to return Sunday at Indianapolis. As long as Jacobs is sidelined, though, White is poised to pace the team's backfield.