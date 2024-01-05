White is expected to remain the Raiders' lead back for Sunday's game against the Broncos with Josh Jacobs (quadricep) ruled out for a fourth straight game, Ezekiel Trezevant IV of SI.com reports.

While Jacobs has been sidelined for the previous three games, White has impressed in a workhorse role of the backfield, carrying 59 times for 285 yards (4.8 average) and one touchdown to go with eight catches for 51 yards on 11 targets over that stretch. With Jacobs out again for the season finale, look for the Raiders to once again lean heavily on the White-led ground attack, with reserve backs Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden likely to handle light roles behind the second-year player out of Georgia.