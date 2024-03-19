Following the free-agent departure of Josh Jacobs, White is the Raiders' expected starter at running back, with Alexander Mattison likely to serve as his top backup, according to Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Once Jacobs departed, it seemed inevitable that the Raiders would fortify their running back corps, either through free agency, the draft, or both. In Mattison, the team adds a player who made 13 starts for the Vikings last season, but at this stage it appears as though White -- who finished the 2023 regular season strong -- has the inside track to lead Las Vegas' backfield in 2024 while Mattison can spell him on early downs as well as offer a receiving threat in passing situations. In such a scenario, White would maintain fantasy utility, though his upside in that regard could hinge on how much volume he cedes to Mattison. Meanwhile, Ameer Abdullah remains on hand to provide a change-of-pace presence, with Brittain Brown, Sincere McCormick and Tyreik McAllister also in the depth mix.