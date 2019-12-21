Play

Wilson was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.

Wilson was promoted to the 53-man roster prior to Week 15. He has now suited up for both Carolina and the Cardinals for a handful of games this season. Assuming he clears waivers, he figures to be a candidate to land back on the Panthers' practice squad.

