Wilson was released by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Wilson signed with the Cardinals in early October and appeared in one game, playing five snaps on special teams. The 27-year-old was unable to secure a spot on Jacksonville's 53-man roster in training camp and will now look for a new team.

