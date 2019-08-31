Wilson was released by Jacksonville on Friday, Mark Long of the Associated Press reports.

Wilson appeared in all 16 games for the Rams last year, serving as a backup linebacker and recording 35 tackles (26 solo), two passes defensed, and one forced fumble on the season. He could get an opportunity with another team yet this season.

