Rams' Ramik Wilson: Leaves mark in win
Wilson recorded nine tackles (six solo) and a pass defense in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.
The first-year Ram started his third consecutive game with Mark Barron (ankle) out of the lineup, and this was by far Wilson's most impressive showing, as he doubled his tackle total to improve to 17 (10 solo) for the campaign. It's unlikely Wilson continues to start once Barron is healthy, so the former's fantasy value is probably fleeting.
