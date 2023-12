Donald (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The future Hall of Famer was afflicted by groin tightness late in the practice week, but as had been previously reported, it wasn't expected to keep him out of action Sunday. With Donald's active status now confirmed, he'll be in position to try and help contain an aggressive Commanders offense helmed by second-year signal-caller Sam Howell.