Donald (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Sean McVay had already revealed at the beginning of Week 18 prep that Donald would be held out for rest purposes in the regular-season finale, but the Rams still opted to list the star defensive tackle as doubtful on their final injury report. As anticipated, Donald is inactive for the contest, leaving the likes of Jonah Williams, Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson in line to absorb his vacated snaps. Donald will be back in action next weekend for the Rams' road game against a to-be-determined opponent in the wild-card round, but he'll wrap up the regular season with 53 tackles, eight sacks and three pass breakups over 16 games.