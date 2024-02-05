Donald recorded 53 tackles (28 solo), 8.0 sacks and three passes defended during the 2023 regular season over 16 games played.

After suffering a high-ankle sprain that required surgery to end his 2022 campaign after just 11 games, seeing the future Hall of Famer play in all but one game (which was a mostly meaningless Week 18 game with a Wild Card spot already locked up) was an encouraging sign, and he produced at a reasonable level at the age of 32. Donald finished second on the team in sacks, but for the second straight year failed to hit double digits on his sack total, while failing to record a forced fumble for the first time since 2015. Donald will likely return for his eleventh season as a key anchor on an otherwise young Rams defense.