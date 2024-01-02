Donald recorded five total tackles (three solo), including two tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, while also deflecting a pass in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

The All-Pro defensive lineman continued his stretch of dominance in Week 17, leading the game in both tackles for loss and sacks. Donald has started all 16 of the Rams' games this season after missing six weeks in 2022, recording 53 total tackles, including 16 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks. Expect the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to continue dominating the line of scrimmage in the Rams' Week 18 contest, which could be crucial for the team's playoff seeding.