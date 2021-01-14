Donald (ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's game in Green Bay, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Once X-rays came back negative, there was never much doubt Donald would play. He said Wednesday that he doesn't have any pain, and while that might not technically be true, he'll likely aim for his usual three-down role Saturday afternoon in Green Bay. The superstar pass rusher had two sacks and three QB hits last week against Seattle, despite the rib injury limiting him to season-low 47 percent snap share.