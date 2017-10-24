Rams' Aaron Donald: Enters bye on high note
Donald recorded two solo tackles and a sack during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.
The All-Pro lineman has now registered a sack in consecutive games entering the Rams' Week 8 bye. Donald is up to 16 tackles (12 solo), three sacks and a forced fumble through six games this season, and his dominance will likely continue when Los Angeles returns to the field in Week 9. While his real-world impact often trumps his fantasy value, Donald remains a strong asset in the majority of IDP settings.
