Powell (knee) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Powell sustained a knee injury during practice in early August and was kept off the field throughout the preseason. However, the 26-year-old appears to be fully healthy ahead of Thursday's regular-season opener against the Bills, and he should have a chance to carve out a role as a returner to begin the 2022 campaign.
