Powell agreed to terms Tuesday to re-sign with the Vikings on a one-year contract, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Powell has more punt returns (86) than catches (76) in 61 career games, but he did a nice job filling in on offense last year when Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison or K.J. Osborn weren't available. Osborn now appears headed for free agency, potentially giving Powell a better shot at the No. 3 receiver role, albeit in a Minnesota offense that won't have QB Kirk Cousins.