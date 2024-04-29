Powell, Jalen Nailor and Trent Sherfield are the leading candidates for the No. 3 receiver role after the Vikings did not take a wide receiver in the 2024 draft, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

It was a mild surprise the Vikings didn't draft a wide receiver after the departure of K.J. Osborn in free agency (signed with New England), leaving Powell as the leading candidate for the No. 3 receiver role. The Vikings could add a veteran free agent later this spring to compete for the job. Whoever wins the role could get a significant number of targets early in the season with tight end T.J. Hockensen likely to miss several games in coming back from January surgery for a torn ACL.