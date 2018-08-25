Rams' Cooper Kupp: Skipping preseason Week 3
Kupp will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Kupp may have already played his last preseason action for the Rams with only one week remaining before the regular season fires up. He's slated to serve as the team's slot receiver once again in 2018, coming off a rookie campaign during which he racked up 62 grabs for 869 yards and five touchdowns on 94 targets.
