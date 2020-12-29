The Rams placed Henderson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
As expected, Henderson will miss the regular-season finale and at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, assuming the Rams are able to qualify for the latter. In addition to Henderson hitting IR, the overall outlook for the offense has taken multiple hits, with Jared Goff requiring surgery on a broken and dislocated thumb Monday, Cam Akers tending to a high-ankle sprain of his own, Cooper Kupp (undisclosed) landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. In the case of the backfield, if Akers joins Henderson on the sideline Sunday versus the Cardinals, Malcolm Brown will lead L.A.'s backfield.
