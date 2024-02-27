Allen could be the Rams' No. 1 tight end when the season starts, while Tyler Higbee recovers from a torn ACL and MCL, CCameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Allen appeared in 15 regular season games during his rookie season, after he was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 Draft. The Clemson product recorded 10 catches on 11 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown, all coming from Week 12 on, as Allen's role in the offense grew. Higbee does have a chance to be ready by the time the 2024 regular season kicks off, but if his recovery moves slowly, or he suffers any setbacks, Allen may have an opportunity to seize the top tight end role in the Rams offense.