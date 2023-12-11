Robinson secured three of 10 targets for 46 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens.

Despite tying for the team lead in targets with Cooper Kupp, Robinson wasn't able to come close to replicating Kupp's stellar 8-115-1 line. Even though Robinson and Matthew Stafford weren't able to get on the same page for much of the day, a five-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the veteran wideout a decent performance from a fantasy perspective. Perhaps more notably, Tutu Atwell left the game in the second quarter while being evaluated for a concussion, which could push Robinson into a starting role alongside Kupp and Puka Nacua heading into a tantalizing matchup with the Commanders in Week 15.