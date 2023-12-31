Robinson caught six of 10 targets for 92 yards and lost one of his two fumbles in Sunday's 26-25 win over the Giants.

Robinson led the team in targets, with two more than Puka Nacua and four more than Cooper Kupp. The former Kansas City and Baltimore wideout has supplanted Tutu Atwell as the No. 3 receiver in Los Angeles, and Robinson has made the most of the opportunity. His four-game touchdown streak was snapped, but Robinson set a new season high in yards while tying his season highs in catches and targets. Robinson will likely maintain a prominent role in Week 18 against the 49ers, even if one or both teams rest some of their starters.