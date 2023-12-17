Robinson is slated to serve as the Rams' No. 3 receiver Sunday against the Commanders with Tutu Atwell (concussion) sidelined for the contest, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran is already coming off a busy day in the Week 14 overtime loss to the Ravens, with Robinson logging 10 targets in that game but posting an inefficient 30.0 percent catch rate. However, Robinson did total 46 yards and a touchdown on those three catches, and he'll now set his sights on a Commanders defense allowing 293.4 passing yards per road game.