Robinson brought in all six targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Robinson continued his late-season surge with new high-water marks in receptions and receiving yards, as well as his fourth touchdown in as many contests. The veteran wideout recorded a four-yard scoring grab just before halftime to answer the Saints' first touchdown, and he finished tied for second in receptions and as the runner-up in receiving yards. The eight-year veteran appears to have moved ahead of Tutu Atwell, who was active Thursday night after a one-game absence due to a concussion but didn't draw a target. Therefore, Robinson is likely to continue to operating as the No. 3 receiver in a Week 17 road matchup against the Giants on New Year's Eve.