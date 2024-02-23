Robinson is re-signing with the Rams on a one-year, $5 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson spent much of 2023 buried on the Rams' depth chart but then replaced Tutu Atwell as the No. 3 receiver down the stretch and put together an impressive streak of production. Robinson scored a TD in four straight games in December and had five consecutive outings with at least 44 yards and 12 PPR points. It was his seventh straight season with more than 200 receiving yards but less than 500, with the veteran recording career highs for yards per catch (14.3) and yards per target (9.5). Robinson will turn 30 in September and might still face competition for the No. 3 WR job behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.