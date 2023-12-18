Robinson caught two of three targets for 44 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 22 yards during Sunday's 28-20 victory against the Commanders.

With Tutu Atwell (concussion) out, Robinson entered the starting lineup for the first time all season with an opportunity to make a big impact against the Commanders' struggling defense. While the veteran wideout's target share took a big hit from the 15 combined looks he saw in the prior two contests, he rewarded fantasy managers with a 23-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter, and he added a 23-yard run and another 21-yard catch. Week 16 brings the stout New Orleans defense to town, but Matthew Stafford's trust in Robinson in the red zone may keep him on the fantasy radar.