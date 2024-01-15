Robinson caught 26 of 39 targets for 371 yards and four touchdowns during the 2023 regular season.

The veteran wideout took the field for just 32 snaps over the Rams first 10 games and looked to be nothing more than a depth piece for the Rams, but once pressed into a starting role in Week 11, Robinson became a quality starter alongside Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp and posted a respectable 23-342-4 line over the Rams final seven games, and posted three catches on six targets for 44 yards in the Rams' playoff loss to the Lions. While Robinson will be an unrestricted free agent heading into 2024, it wouldn't be shocking to see a reunion with the Rams going into his age-30 season thanks to his effectiveness and reliability as a starter in the latter half of the 2023 campaign.