Jones recorded five tackles (one solo) and an interception during Thursday's 17-16 victory against the Raiders.

Late in the first half, the Raiders were deep in Rams' territory and looked primed to tack on their 13-3 lead, but Derek Carr threw a lob into the end zone under heavy pressure that Jones was able to tip back to himself and secure to end the Raiders' final first-half drive and proved pivotal in keeping the Rams in striking distance for their second-half rally. Jones and fellow linebacker Bobby Wagner made a big impact again, which has been a theme more often than not through the season, and the fun should continue against an inconsistent Green Bay offense in Week 15.