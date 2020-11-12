Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey (illness) was absent from Wednesday's injury report, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Ramsey fell ill ahead of Week 8's game against the Dolphins, as he was eventually ruled out of the contest. This news suggests that the Pro Bowl corner is feeling healthy enough to suit up in practice and likely in Sunday's game against Seattle. Ramsey has played 100 percent of defensive snaps when he's been healthy, so expect him to do so again in Week 10.