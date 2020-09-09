Ramseyey" data-type="SPORTS_OBJECT_PLAYER" data-league-abbreviation="NFL" data-team-abbreviation="LAR">Ramsey agreed Wednesday with the Rams on a five-year, $105 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Ramsey's $21 million annual average salary resets the market for cornerbacks and makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history by a wide margin. The extension will keep Ramsey on the Rams' books through the 2025 season, and the deal contains $71.2 million guaranteed at signing, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 25-year-old -- who has earned Pro Bowl nods in each of the past three seasons -- recorded 33 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble in nine games with the Rams in 2019 after being acquired from the Jaguars via trade last October.