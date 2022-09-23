Fuller (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on the Rams' injury report Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Fuller entered the 2022-23 campaign after undergoing season-ending surgery due to an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 18 last season. After making his first appearance of this season in Week 2, the safety has landed on the injury report once again, this time with a hamstring injury. Expect Taylor Rapp to see a bulk of the workload at strong safety for the Rams if Fullers' injury is worse than expected.