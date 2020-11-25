Fuller recorded four tackles, all solo, and two interceptions across 69 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the Buccaneers.

The rookie burst onto the scene in iconic fashion, recording not one, but two interceptions (the first of his career) on Tom Brady during Monday Night Football. It was only Fuller's second game back from a three-game absence due to a neck injury. He has played in about 51 percent of the defensive snaps this season, but given his stellar performance Monday, he may be in store for more reps sooner rather than later.