Rams' Lance Dunbar: Healthy inactive for Week 14
Dunbar (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
Rams head coach Sean McVay has routinely kept only two running backs active on game days this season, and with Malcolm Brown (knee) shaking off an injury to return from a four-game absence, there wasn't room in the lineup for Dunbar. Even though Brown appears to be ahead of Dunbar on the depth chart, there won't be a path to fantasy utility for any of the team's reserve backs while bell cow Todd Gurley is healthy and productive.
