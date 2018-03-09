Lance Dunbar: Cut by Rams
The Rams have released Dunbar, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The 28-year-old running back will thus look to take his change-of-pace talents elsewhere after logging 11 carries for 51 yards and a TD in four games this past season for the Rams. Though he only recorded one catch in that span, Dunbar previously displayed utility as a pass-catcher during his five-year stint with the Cowboys.
