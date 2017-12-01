Rams' Lance Dunbar: Questionable for Week 13

Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Full practices Thursday and Friday weren't enough for Dunbar to avoid an injury designation, but it nonetheless bodes well for his chances of returning from a one-game absence to suit up Sunday. If cleared to play, Dunbar would likely hold a minor role on passing downs, given that lead back Todd Gurley has proven more than capable as a receiver out of the backfield.