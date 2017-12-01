Rams' Lance Dunbar: Questionable for Week 13
Dunbar (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Full practices Thursday and Friday weren't enough for Dunbar to avoid an injury designation, but it nonetheless bodes well for his chances of returning from a one-game absence to suit up Sunday. If cleared to play, Dunbar would likely hold a minor role on passing downs, given that lead back Todd Gurley has proven more than capable as a receiver out of the backfield.
More News
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.