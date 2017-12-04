Dunbar (knee) didn't play any snaps on offense in Sunday's 32-16 win over the Cardinals.

Todd Gurley played 55 of a possible 58 snaps, with Tavon Austin also getting a tiny bit of work in the backfield. Dunbar's role isn't shaping up as expected, in large part because Gurley has established himself as one of the top pass-catching backs in the league. The offseason plan may have featured Dunbar taking the field for obvious passing downs, but there's no way that comes to fruition unless Gurley suffers an injury.