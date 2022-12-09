Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford won't require any sort of procedure while the quarterback recovers from a spinal cord contusion, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Though some observers around the league speculated that Stafford might need surgery to address the injury if he wanted to keep his career going, McVay was adamant that the 34-year-old will be able to make a full recovery through rest and rehab and is expected to have a healthy offseason. While Stafford is on the mend, the Rams plan to finish out their season with waiver pickup Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback. Stafford could receive full medical clearance ahead of OTAs in the spring as he heads into the first season of the four-year, $160 million contract extension he inked last March.